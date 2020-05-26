Miss America 2020 to make guest appearance at Kingsport STREAMWORKS camp

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 05: Miss America Camille Schrier attends The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association )

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – STREAMWORKS will feature a special guest next month at one of its virtual STEM summer camps.

According to a release from STREAMWORKS, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will showcase her elephant toothpaste experiment at the junior and varsity virtual engineering summer camps.

Schrier, 24, will join the camp via Zoom for the camp that will be held June 15-19.

“We are so excited to have Miss Camille Schrier, Miss America 2020, to join us here at STREAMWORKS on June 19,” said Dennis Courtney, STREAMWORKS Executive Director. “Camille is the ultimate champion for STEM. She lives and breathes it. You’ll see when she performs her elephant toothpaste experiment and gets to talk with our students!”

Schrier grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated with honors from Virginia Tech with degrees in Biochemistry and Systems Biology.

Schrier is currently working toward a Doctor of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University.