JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Miso Teriyaki House will soon open a new location in the Boones Creek area.

Miso posted the announcement on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The restaurant will be located on Kingsport Highway next to Boones Creek Pharmacy.

When someone asked on social media about when Miso would open, the restaurant replied saying sometime in December.

Miso currently has locations in Johnson City and Elizabethton.