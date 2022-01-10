Miranda Lambert to perform at ETSU’s spring concert

FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Miranda Lambert performs “Keeper of the Flame” at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Chris Stapleton tops the list of finalists with five nominations for the 52nd annual Country Music Association Awards. Lambert received three […]

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University announced Monday that country superstar Miranda Lambert will take the stage April 29 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

A release from the university revealed the Student Government Association’s (SGA) Spring 2022 Concert is anticipated to be the largest concert event in campus history, and students will receive one free ticket with proof of enrollment.

Ticket sales will launch in February, with prices to be determined.

Lambert’s performance will mark William B. Greene Jr. Stadium’s first concert, and gates will open at 6:30 p.m. that Friday night, with the event kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

The award-winning performer received the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for her 2010 song titled, “The House That Built Me.” Lambert received a second Grammy for Best Country Album for her 2014 album titled “Platinum” and was awarded a third Grammy for her 2020 album “Wildcard.”

“Words cannot describe my excitement about the first-ever SGA concert in the football stadium and with a legend like Miranda Lambert to top it off,” said SGA President Mason Mosier, according to a release from the university. “This administration promised to usher in a ‘Golden Era’ at ETSU, and I can say with confidence that this yet again proves the Bucs are back and better than ever.”

More information will be posted on ETSU’s event webpage as it becomes available.