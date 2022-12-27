GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police now say there were no injuries in an explosion at a propane facility on Tuesday.

An explosion at Admiral Propane, located on Forest Street off West Main Street, was reported around 4 p.m., according to Greeneville police.

Police say everyone has been accounted for. Earlier Tuesday evening, police reported “minor injuries” but later said there were none.

The blast caused a partial collapse of a building.

Police say all roads around Admiral Propane have reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.