Minor injuries reported in crash in front of JCMC

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews responded to a crash on State of Franklin Road in front of the Johnson City Medical Center on Wednesday night.

The Johnson City Police Department says it happened just before 8 p.m.

Minor injuries were reported.

Police are clearing up debris from a vehicle collision on N State of Franklin. No details are being given yet. Traffic is currently slow moving. pic.twitter.com/u2a1rG243H — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) September 5, 2019

It appears two vehicles were involved in the collision, with at least one sustaining major damage.

First responders were still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

