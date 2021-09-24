Minor injuries reported following school bus crash in Unicoi Co.

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Unicoi County school bus carrying 8th-grade students was involved in an accident around 2:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.

According to a social media post by Unicoi County Schools News and Announcements, the driver and teachers were evaluated for injuries and some students were treated for minor injuries by EMS.

Also stated in the post, the school bus did receive significant damage in the crash.

The exact location of the accident was not specified.

All students are back in the care of their parents at this time, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, News Channel 11 will have more details as they arrive.