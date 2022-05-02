JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A driver and passenger received minor injuries when their tractor-trailer overturned Monday afternoon on an interstate on-ramp in Johnson City.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer was attempting to enter Interstate 26 west from North State of Franklin Road when its load shifted and caused the vehicle to overturn on its passenger side.

Both the driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The THP said charges were pending against the driver.