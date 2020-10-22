Mini-Mission of Mercy providing free dental extractions in Abingdon through Oct. 24

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A non-profit will be providing free dental extractions for Southwest Virginians until Saturday, October 24 in Abingdon.

According to the a flyer from Mission of Mercy, the “mini-mission” is performing the free tooth extractions on Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Extractions will be available on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until noon.

The event is first come, first served with no appointments necessary.

The event is being held at the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center at 616 Campus Drive in Abingdon.

Adults interested should come early and prepare to stay all day. No childcare is available and children will not be provided with extractions.

Parking is available across the street from the dental center. Overnight parking is not permitted.

Those hoping to receive care should bring any medication they may need as well as food and drink.

COVID-19 screening will be conducted on-site.

According to MOM, the event is being held due to the coronavirus causing most free clinics in the area to close or cancel events.

The dental residents are sponsored by Johnston Memorial Hospital.