JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Mimi’s ice cream and cookie truck, for several years a fixture in downtown Johnson City, is returning under new ownership with a broader selection of desserts and a setting surrounded by outdoor games and seating.

“It was a great opportunity we had to bring a named local business back to the Johnson City area and especially downtown,” Peerless Hospitality Concepts (PHC) Operations Director Demetri Kalogeros told News Channel 11.

The rebranded Mimi’s truck will spend most of its days on the pea gravel at the foreground of this picture, at 330 Cherry Street. (Photo: WJHL)

Owner Gary Kalogeros said the truck, currently getting retrofitted, should be serving before the end of July out of the group’s Gather JC Depot location at the west end of the former Carolina, Clinchfield and Ohio train depot.

“We decided a year ago when we opened up our bakery (SUGAR, a “ghost” bakery” that will open a storefront later) we’re going to quickly do a satellite with a food truck,” Kalogeros said. Just as Peerless was opening Burg’r & Barrel and Gather adjacent to each other at the 115-year-old depot, “Mimi’s truck came for sale,” he said.

Demetri Kalogeros said the concept fits with Peerless’s specialties. His mother makes all the cheesecakes, pies and cakes the Peerless steakhouse served for years. That north Johnson City restaurant is being renovated and will also use items from the bakery. She’ll have a hand in an updated version of the Mimi’s “signature cookies.”

“It’s a great way to introduce the Mimi’s and the bakery side to more than just the inside of the restaurants, to be able to capture more people and to be able to bring people together down here,” he said.

On the ice cream front, Gary Kalogeros said they’re bringing in a higher-end brand with higher butterfat levels than the previous ownership served, and shakes will be available as well.

PHC has made a minor change to the Mimi’s logo to include an emphasis on the greater number of dessert varieties that will be available. (PHC)

The slightly re-branded Mimi’s Ice Cream & Desserts will spend most of its time a few feet off the west end of the depot’s platform. That puts it right next to Gather JC Depot and an array of outdoor games and seating, a fountain, and the area’s first self-pouring beer wall.

Kalogeros said patrons previously didn’t have as good of seating options.

“Now you’ve got a place to sit down, it’s a historic area, there’s games and TVs and music, we’re doing a windsail shade.”

While the truck will sit at 330 Cherry St. most days, it will also be at special events and available for catering. The location’s current business days are Tuesday through Saturday with Sunday brunch coming soon.