JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced dozens of American Rescue Plan grants to local governments on Friday, and several Tri-Cities locations are slated to receive millions.

As part of the American Rescue Plan’s infrastructure investment, TDEC was entrusted with distribution of funds connected to drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects.

The funds announced on Friday total nearly $126 million, with projects in the Tri-Cities totaling over $20 million:

City of Bluff City – $747,874

– $747,874 Carter County – $7,478,770

– $7,478,770 City of Elizabethton – $2,431,279

– $2,431,279 Town of Jonesborough – $1,005,596

– $1,005,596 City of Kingsport – $6,955,642

– $6,955,642 Town of Rogersville – $1,864,744

– $1,864,744 Town of Surgoinsville – $826,137

Bluff City’s funding will be used to repair and upgrade the local water treatment plant. Carter County’s roughly $7.5 million will be split amongst nine utility organizations to complete 21 different water projects throughout the county, including water line replacement.

The City of Elizabethton received over $2 million and will use it to complete a water meter installation project for customers, pumps and production facilities. Jonesborough received $1 million for its own automatic meter project that lets utility officials check usage without having to visit a site in person.

The City of Kingsport will use nearly $7 million for projects to modernize equipment, reduce water loss and combat infiltration/inflow. Rogersville will use $1.8 million for sewer infrastructure and water line replacements, and Surgoinsville will extend sewer line coverage.