







Milligan University held it’s annual surprise 2022 Wonderful Wednesday on Wednesday, March 30.

Many of the students and faculty participated in multiple activities across campus, with students saying that this is one of many holidays that they look forward to.

“Today is Wonderful Wednesday. It is a surprise holiday that our students anticipate throughout the entire Spring semester,” said SGA President Chase McGlamery.

Because of Wonderful Wednesday, all classes are canceled and school members get to sleep in and take part in various events on campus. Both faculty and staff get to have a day to forget about classes and upcoming finals and just enjoy the company of others.

Wonderful Wednesday dates back to 1969, originating when the former president decided to surprise the students and faculty with a day off

It has since become Milligan’s most beloved traditions.

“It’s really cool because we a lot of the alumni that comment back and share on social media who share about their Wonderful Wednesday experiences. So, it’s really cool to see it expand from generation to generation,” said McGlamery.

This year’s theme ‘A Day in the Life at Milligan’ will be predicated from numerous popular classic board games such as The Game of Life, Trouble and Battleship.

“There’s so many different events that are happening today. It’s like, it’s hard to list like the best ones. There’s a sand volleyball tournament too,” said Milligan volleyball player Xzayvier Ford-Smith.

This year’s events include the following:

Brunch at McCormick Dining Center

Scavenger Hunt on the main campus

Race to Save Brutus (new this year)

Dodgeball

Inflatables

Giant board games in the Harden parking lot

Afternoon to evening activities will include:

Water slide at Buffalo Creek

Food truck vendors

Volleyball behind Hart Hall

Fireworks (last event)

With all of these events how could faculty and students not have fun?

Sylas Chambers Member of Campus Activities Board believes the event will give an outlet to those that attend.

“I hope it’s just the time with the end of the year coming, and finals coming up that they can just like forget about the stresses of the school and have a good time with their friends.”

For more information on Wonderful Wednesday, visit Milligan’s website at milligan.edu.