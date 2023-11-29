ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Milligan University tradition for more than ten years, the holiday Advent Market, returned to campus on Wednesday.

The free, public market aims to provide a place for local vendors and creators to sell their craft goods and offers a one-stop shop event for the Milligan community to do some Christmas shopping.

The market takes place in the lobby of Milligan’s Gregory Center, and Director of Campus Activities Brealle Davis told News Channel 11 that this year’s event featured a new interactive element, where each attendee could decorate and color their own canvas tote bag.

“We have plenty of goods that stay fresh throughout the day, as well as we have the goods from the vendors that you can buy,” she said. “Also this year, a new addition we have is canvas bags that were designed by a student here at Milligan, and anyone who comes can come and decorate a bag or they can take it as is. But we wanted to add interactive elements this year.”

Shoppers were treated to free food, sweets and drinks during the market. The lineup of goodies included cookies, brownie bites and more. Davis said students that were on campus stopped by between classes, and community members passing by also partook in the market.

“We invite a bunch of local craft and artisan vendors to come and set up and spend the day with us. And Milligan staff and faculty and students, as well as some community members, come and shop.”

More information on events at Milligan University can be found on the school’s website.