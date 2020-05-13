Milligan unveils new logo ahead of transition to ‘Milligan University’ June 1

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Milligan College unveiled a brand new logo Wednesday morning ahead of the school’s transition to becoming Milligan University on June 1.

The announcement about this change came last October as officials said with this new name they hope it will give the school a more competitive edge when students nationally and internationally are deciding which university to attend.

According to a release from Milligan, the board approved the decision regarding the name change after two years of study and after considering the input from a number of stakeholders including alumni, faculty, staff, the college’s strategic planning committee and others.

You can watch the full reveal in the Facebook video below:

For more information about this transition, click HERE.