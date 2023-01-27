ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Graduates of Milligan University’s 2022 Bachelor of Science Program in Nursing achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on the national licensure exam, according to a release by the institution.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing (TBN) recently released the results, marking Milligan as one of only four programs in Tennessee to receive a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the release states.

“This accomplishment by our graduates is a testament to their dedication to academic and professional excellence and our faculty’s commitment to preparing servant-leaders to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”, said Dr. Melinda Collins, Milligan’s Ballad Health Chair of Nursing.

The NCLEX is a requirement for nursing licensure, and Milligan stated students prepare through real clinical experience at major medical centers as well as smaller clinics, schools and churches.

“I am very proud that our 2022 nursing program graduates all successfully passed the licensure exam on their first attempt,” says Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “I’m deeply grateful for our nursing faculty’s commitment to excellence as our program continues to demonstrate the highest level of preparation in training students for lives of service in healthcare.”