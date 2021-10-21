Milligan University unveils new and improved McMahan Student Center

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University has finished up renovations to the McMahan Student Center that have been ongoing since last summer.

The school held a dedication ceremony on Thursday for the new and improved student center that lies directly in the heart of the campus.

Improvements to the facility include a new large video wall, upgraded bookstore and new outdoor patio.

Milligan University President Dr. Bill Greer said, “We were able to knock out a lot of walls inside and create a much more open atmosphere. We’ve upgraded the book store. We’ve built this beautiful area outdoors for lots of student fellowship. So there’s just a lot of people that can get in this space now and enjoy fellowship.”

A plaque can be found on the patio designating the area as Lane’s Landing, which is to honor Charles and Lane Pyke for donations they have made to the university.