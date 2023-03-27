ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Milligan University awoke to canceled classes and a day of fun as part of the school’s “Marvelous Monday.”

The event is held once a year during the second semester, but the exact date is withheld from students so as to surprise them. While typically referred to as “Wonderful Wednesday,” school officials said the day does not always fall on a Wednesday.

In 2023, the theme of the day was “It’s a good day to have a good day.” A version of “Wonderful Wednesday” has been held each year on campus since 1969, a release from the school states.

“Today is Wonderful Wednesday, which is a random day in the second semester where all the students wake up and classes are canceled,” said Silas Chambers of the Campus Activities Board. “Pretty much, you get to eat brunch with all the other students and play games with inflatables and a big water slide and pretty much just hang out with your friends.”

Activities on Wednesday also included dodgeball, a volleyball tournament, bubble soccer, a scavenger hunt and free food trucks.

Director of Campus Activities Brealle Davis said students try to plan as best they can for the day from the time they return from spring break.

“You just go about the semester with anticipation waiting for this day,” Davis said. “And so to be able to finally come and be here, the number one thing that I hear from students [in] the morning when we all meet together for brunch, as they get high fives is just ‘thank you’ because they are just ready for the day to come.”

Marvelous Monday concludes with a fireworks display.