Milligan University to host free tax return services for 2022 filing season

An IRS 1040 form, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return for 2017. (Associated Press)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University teamed up with the Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank to provide free, IRS-certified tax return preparation services to community members.

The program, sponsored by the Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank, will be available in Milligan’s Hardin Hall from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on three different Saturdays — Feb. 26, March 19 and April 2.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled by CLICKING HERE.

Masks and social distancing will be required on the site, with initial meetings occurring in a breezeway outside, and the tax returns will be prepared while taxpayers wait in their vehicles.

The service is part of Milligan’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, and student volunteers have completed hundreds of returns within the last decade.

“The Milligan VITA program fully reflects the University’s mission of servant leadership,” said Dr. David Campbell, area chair of business and professor of economics. “Our students are trained in tax preparation that they then use to serve the community by preparing and filing tax returns for free. This experience is valued by both clients and students alike.”

Those eligible for the program include the following:

People with annual incomes less than $64,000

Anyone living with a disability

Those who do not speak English

Those older than 55 years of age

The service includes electronic filing options for quick returns, and VITA volunteers will inform taxpayers of special tax credits for which they might qualify.

For more information, CLICK HERE.