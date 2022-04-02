ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Milligan University athlete that was one of three runners hit by a car while running on Williamsburg Pottery Road in York County, Virginia on March 31, was released from the hospital on Saturday.

A Senior and member of the University’s track and field team, Alex Mortimer, was released from a Virginia hospital on Saturday and will head home to Johnson City to continue his recovery, according to a Facebook post from the University.

Alex Mortimer along with Eli Baldy and Eli Cramer was struck by an impaired driver during a run resulting in Cramer’s death. Mortimer and Baldy were also injured in the incident.

Since the incident, the Virginia State Police have arrested and charged Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, 26, from Williamsburg with driving under the influence, DUI-involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of hit and run, reckless driving, DUI-maiming and DUI-refusal to submit a breath/blood sample.