ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After 13 years at the helm, Milligan University President Dr. Bill Greer announced his retirement.

On Thursday, Greer announced to the campus that he will retire in the summer of 2024. Greer is the university’s 15th president.

“It has been a true blessing and honor to lead Milligan, and I am extremely proud of the mission-focused work that we have accomplished together,” said Greer. “This decision comes with deep personal prayer and reflection, as well as close planning and consultation with our board.”

University officials said a search committee will work to identify the best candidates to fill Greer’s shoes.

Greer, a Mountain City native and 1985 Milligan graduate, told the campus that he is retiring after 30 years of service to the university to spend more time with his family. However, his retirement does not mark the end of his time at Milligan.

Greer will become the university’s chancellor following his retirement at the request of the Milligan Board of Trustees. In that role, he will assist the next president, aid in maintaining the school’s relationships with other organizations and have a major hand in Milligan’s fundraising.

“The Board of Trustees is united in our gratitude for Dr. Greer’s extraordinary leadership,” said Richard Phillips, the chair of the board of trustees. “He has met and exceeded the board’s expectations in establishing Milligan as a nationally ranked, aspirational, thriving Christian liberal arts institution. We congratulate him and his wife, Edwina, on a shining legacy that will span generations. They have led with a heart and a vision to serve the students, faculty, staff, alumni, churches and friends of Milligan as we impact the world.”

A release from Milligan detailed Greer’s accomplishments during his time as president, which included record enrollment, transformed curriculum, the establishment and accreditation of the school’s electrical and mechanical engineering programs and overseeing the transition of Milligan College to Milligan University.

This is a developing story.