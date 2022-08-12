Photo: Chase McGlamery

Photo: Chase McGlamery

Photo: Chase McGlamery

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University held its annual Campus Work Day on Friday.

From dusting tables and chairs to pressure washing and landscaping, faculty, staff and students came to campus to clean the university before the semester begins. With many helping hands, staff said it’s no wonder that the university is as beautiful as it is.

“People feel really at home here, there’s a real sense of belonging and comradery among our students and among our faculty and staff,” said Dr. Bill Greer, president of Milligan University. “I want our students, particularly our new students, when they first arrive, to really feel that. To really feel that sense of welcome and community.”

With welcome week coming up, Milligan staff are excited to have their family back and welcome new students.

For more information on start dates and enrollment, click here.