CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University students participated in an event that reflected on the achievements of one of America’s most prolific civil rights leaders.

On Tuesday, a student panel discussion took place centered on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the university’s continued celebration of Black History Month. Students said paying tribute to Black leaders in the nation’s history is vital.

“Everyone has a responsibility, and it’s just great to see people actively taking a role and holding themselves accountable,” said student Shayla Steward.

Milligan University’s theme for 2022’s Black History Month is “Black Health and Wellness.” During the month, the university has been posting to social media, highlighting Black alumni who serve in the health care and wellness fields.