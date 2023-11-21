ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tickets to Milligan University’s annual Christmas concert are sold out, but anyone who hopes to still see it is in luck.

WJHL.com will stream the concert twice during the holidays.

The first stream will be from 1-2 p.m. Christmas Eve as the concert airs on ABC Tri-Cities. The second will be on Christmas Day from 5-6 p.m. as it airs on WJHL.

Milligan’s concert features the university’s choir, orchestra and 46-rank Schantz pipe organ in Seeger Chapel.

“This concert remains one of our music program’s most cherished traditions,” said Dr. Kellie Brown, chair of Milligan’s area of music. “We love sharing this gift of music with the community in celebration of the advent of the Messiah.”

The actual concert will be held on Dec. 2 and 3, but high demand for tickets led to the shows being sold out quickly. Milligan University said anyone who would like to be placed on a waitlist in the event that unused tickets become available should call 423-461-8723.

The orchestra and choir will also perform on Feb. 3 in the “How Great Thou Art” concert.