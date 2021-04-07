Milligan University celebrates ‘Wonderful Wednesday’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University students and staff celebrated the 52nd year of “Wonderful Wednesday” on Wednesday.

“It’s one of the biggest things we’re known for,” Jason Onks, Milligan University director of campus activities, said. “It’s filled full of activities for the day.”

The tradition happens when the university cancels classes on a random spring day and holds outdoor activities for students and staff to enjoy instead.

“It’s a surprise,” Onks said. “The morning of everybody receives an email and an alert including faculty and staff because they aren’t aware either that it’s a day off.”

Some of the activities planned included an obstacle course, dodgeball and rock wall climbing.

“We’re just getting a great day, break from school out here in the sun,” Alayna Perryman, Milligan University student, said. “Getting to eat some good food and not having to go to class.”

This year’s theme was “Around the World in 80 Days.”

Today is the most wonderful day at Milligan! We're celebrating the world we live in with this year's theme, Around the World in 80 Days. Get ready for an obstacle course, food trucks, slip n' slide, and more today!#MUWonderfulWednesday #MilliganUniversity pic.twitter.com/X1TItuSANT — Milligan University (@Milligan_Univ) April 7, 2021

“Oh my gosh, it was very needed,” Emma Brown, Milligan University student, said. “Everybody was exhausted because it’s about to be finals week.”