MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University announced the launch of a formal search process to pick the next university president after current president Bill Greer informed the community that he would retire in the summer of 2024 and become the school’s chancellor.

The search committee, led by board chair Dick Phillips, is comprised of the following members:

Lottie Ryans, Johnson City businesswoman

Eric Deaton, Johnson City healthcare executive

Brenda Green, Elizabethton businesswoman

David Hamilton, Pooler, Georgia businessman

Dave Hamlin, Shelbyville, Kentucky minister

Cal Wilson, Johnsonson City retired investment banker

Jeff Bourn, Milligan University assistant women’s basketball coach

Andy Hull, Milligan University area chair and associate professor of physician studies

Angela Hilton-Prillhart, Milligan University associate dean of the School of Social Sciences and Education and associate professor of Education

Evan Magness, Milligan University Student Government Association president

Brian Talty, Decatur, Illinois pastor of First Christian Church, Milligan University alumnus

According to the university, the search committee will recommend a candidate to the board of trustees. The candidate will be selected based on recommendations of leadership criteria and requirements established by the board.

The new president is expected to fill the role around August 1, 2024. For more information from the university, click here.