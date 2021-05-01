Congrats, grads: Milligan University awards over 250 degrees Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The new month brought hundreds of new graduates Saturday morning as Milligan University awarded over 250 degrees to its May 2021 graduates.

It’s a beautiful day for commencement! Happy graduation day, @Milligan_Univ! pic.twitter.com/XAtphPgs1T — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) May 1, 2021

Degrees included the following:

30 Bachelor of Arts degrees

108 Bachelor of Science degrees

18 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees

7 Bachelor of Social Work degrees

1 Master of Arts in Humanities degree

15 Master of Business Administration degrees

7 Master of Education degrees

2 Master of Science in Counseling degrees

1 Master of Science in Information Systems degree

25 Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies degrees

3 Master of Arts in Religion degrees

10 Master of Arts in Christian Ministries degrees

17 Master of Divinity degrees

3 Doctor of Ministry degrees

6 Doctor of Education degrees

Graduates were granted the opportunity to walk the stage in Saturday morning’s ceremony at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark, where masks were required for all attendees to follow Milligan’s safety protocols.

We are extremely proud of our graduates and look forward to recognizing their successes with classmates and their families. After such a challenging year, the accomplishments of our graduates are definitely worth celebrating. Our COVID-19 safety protocols created a unique experience for the Class of 2021. Those protocols will continue to be followed at this event, which will be Milligan’s first commencement to be held on a baseball field Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer

One graduate recapped on the struggles experienced as a student throughout the pandemic.

“College is hard anyway; you go through a lot of hardships — especially with a pandemic,” Student Government President Dalton Shell said. “Our students have gone through more than anybody could have ever imagined when we started back in the fall of 2017.

“So, I think everybody’s just thrilled — just joyous that we can come together for one last time.”

From all of us at News Channel 11, a big congratulations to Milligan’s Class of 2021!