ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Milligan University Theatre is putting on its show ‘A Christmas Carol: A Radio Drama’ on Dec. 6 and 7.

The shows start at 6 p.m. each night and are free to attend.

Actors in the show Caleb Lehman and Christy Van Greunen sat down with News Channel 11 at noon crew to talk about the show.