JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University’s engineering program partnered with a non-profit to modify toy powered cars for children with limited mobility.

The children and their families were on campus Friday to receive the vehicles, which were modified by Milligan’s engineering students.

The engineering program partnered with local non-profit AdaptoPlay’s Go Baby Go Appalachia.

The vehicles were modified with joysticks or push buttons to make them easier for the children to drive.