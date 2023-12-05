ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University has received a grant to the tune of $1,231,400 to aid in the creation of a regional ministry center, which the university hopes will help equip small churches to better serve their communities.

A release from the university states the grant is from Lilly Endowment Inc. for the purpose of establishing a Center for Appalachian Ministry (CAM) at Milligan. Milligan stated the ministry center will “serve as a conduit for thriving small congregations in our region and beyond.”

In October, Milligan received a similar-sized grant from Lilly Endowment to create a Center for Preaching.

On Tuesday, Milligan stated it has four active grants from Lilly Endowment to support people in the ministry field.

“We are so thankful for the crucial support being provided by Lilly Endowment’s Thriving Congregation Initiative,” Dr. Bill Greer, president of Milligan University, stated in the release. “In recent years, we have learned more about the challenges and strengths of small churches across Northeast Tennessee. The Center for Appalachian Ministry will leverage our resources in a way that helps fortify these congregations.”

The university cited a 2020 study by Faith Communities Today, which analyzed more than 15,000 congregations in the country. That study reportedly found that roughly seven out of every ten churches have 100 or fewer attendees who go to weekly worship services.

Milligan plans to utilize the CAM to support small independent churches in the region and provide training to meet their needs.