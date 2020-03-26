1  of  3
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton

Coronavirus Hotlines

Local Coronavirus Updates

National Coronavirus Updates

Stronger Together

Milligan prof: Social security and disability recipients should get stimulus checks

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nearly all adults, including those receiving social security and those who don’t pay taxes, should receive stimulus checks under the Senate’s COVID-19 economic package.

Milligan College Associate Professor of Economics David Campbell shared that and more in a wide-ranging Wednesday night interview about the stimulus plan. He expects President Donald Trump’s hoped for April 6 date for getting money into people’s hands to likely be an optimistic goal and said early May is a more realistic target date.

Watch the video above for more on the stimulus checks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss