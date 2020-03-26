Milligan prof: Social security and disability recipients should get stimulus checks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Nearly all adults, including those receiving social security and those who don’t pay taxes, should receive stimulus checks under the Senate’s COVID-19 economic package.

Milligan College Associate Professor of Economics David Campbell shared that and more in a wide-ranging Wednesday night interview about the stimulus plan. He expects President Donald Trump’s hoped for April 6 date for getting money into people’s hands to likely be an optimistic goal and said early May is a more realistic target date.

