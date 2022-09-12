MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University was named as one of the region’s top universities by US News, placing it in a unique position for the Tri-Cities.

According to rankings released by US News, Milligan is the 12th-best regional university located in the south. Rankings were determined by graduation and retention rates, surveyed reputation, faculty resources and several other metrics.

Milligan was placed under Savannah College of Art and Design and above Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. Emory & Henry College was placed at 20th.

In addition to a blanket rating, Milligan was also designated the region’s second most valuable school. Value was determined by a school’s tuition compared to student outcomes.

“Milligan strives to deliver high quality and affordability while remaining committed to our core values of scholarship, community and faith,” said university president Dr. Bill Greer in a press release from the school. “I believe these rankings reflect on our commitment to our mission of educating men and women to be servant-leaders, as well as on our faculty and staff’s dedication to the success of our students.”

For more details on regional schools, US News has more data online.