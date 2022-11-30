ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University held its annual Advent Market on Wednesday.

Attendees were able to shop with local vendors, from bakeries to woodworking companies, for the holiday season.

“We have a local flower farm featured, we have a couple of different artisan soap companies, we have a few woodworking companies, one that does wooden ornaments and cutting boards, we have a local bakery, and a lot of other stuff,” said Brealle Davis, Director of Campus Activities at Milligan.

Staff at the university told News Channel 11 they look forward to the Advent Market because they’re able to decorate for Christmas the night before the event.