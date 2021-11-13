Milligan Highway closed as officials repair water line break

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of Milligan Highway is closed after a large water line broke in the area, Elizabethton officials say.

According to a Facebook post by the city, the break happened near the intersection of Milligan Highway and Powder Branch Road, which caused water to spill into the street.

The damage forced officials to close the section of Milligan Highway spanning from its intersection with US 321 to Powder Branch Road.

Drivers are being detoured away from the area as crews repair the break, and officials said residents near the Elizabethton Golf Course area can expect water outages as pressure is restored.