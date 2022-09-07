MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local university’s electrical engineering and mechanical engineering programs received accreditations by the global Engineering Accreditation Commission of the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).

Milligan University leaders announced the news and described the achievement as a gold standard for engineering education.

The program, which launched in 2016, features studies surrounding modern technological skills, engineering applications and theory to prepare them for a career in the industry.

“I am grateful to the entire engineering team for their diligent work in achieving this successful outcome and to our industry partners, including Eastman, Eastman Credit Union, TPI Corporation, Nuclear Fuel Services, Siemens, BrightRidge, CMF International, Arconic and others, who help make the program possible,” said Milligan University President Dr. Bill Greer.

ABET accreditation requires programs to produce graduates who have the skills to enter the fields that help lead the path to innovation and emerging technologies.

“In addition to receiving ‘no deficiencies, weaknesses or concerns,’ ABET commended Milligan for strong industry support and active Industrial Advisory Council,” said Dr. Greg Harrell, engineering programs director, in a news release. “They also noted a ‘robust process to evaluate and support the math readiness of incoming students,’ which positions our students for success in the program and contributes to a high 90% employment placement rate immediately upon graduation.”

Milligan officials said that ABET’s voluntary peer-review process adds value to academic programs in the technical fields.

“ABET accreditation or a substantial equivalent is required for professional engineering licensure in many states, including Tennessee, and many employers only hire from ABET-accredited programs,” explained Harrell. “Between Knoxville and Blacksburg, Milligan is the only school with ABET-accredited electrical and mechanical engineering majors.”

ABET accreditation takes into account program curricula, faculty, facilities, institutional support and more. For further information, click here.