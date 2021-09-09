Milligan continues to honor the life of Todd Beamer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The life of Todd Beamer, the passenger on United Airlines Flight 93 who uttered the phrase, “Are you ready? Okay. Let’s roll,” moments before he and other passengers stormed the hijacked plane’s cockpit, continues to be honored at Milligan University.

Beamer was among the dozens on Flight 93 who were killed when their plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania instead of hitting intended targets in Washington on Sept. 11, 2001.

Milligan University President Dr. Bill Greer says Beamer’s impact has echoed around the world for the last 20 years.

“It was a very powerful day and a very emotional day for a lot of people,” Greer said.

Beamer’s family has strong ties to Milligan. Years after 9/11, his family wanted to remember him in a place he loved to visit. So, a tree was planted in his memory and a plaque was placed under it that reads, “Awoke a free man, became a soldier, died a hero, died a Christian.”

“They established the Beamer scholarship,” Greer said. “A scholarship in his memory that helps students be able to come to Milligan to study.”

Saturday will mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.