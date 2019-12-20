Milligan College to establish drumline

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan College will soon have a drumline.

The college announced the addition of a drumline beginning in the fall of 2020.

Dave Whaley, who previously served as the percussion director at Dobyns-Bennett High School and John Sevier Middle School, will serve as director.

The drumline will be open to all students with previous percussion experience and scholarships will be offered.

The ensemble will perform at campus and athletic events, including homecoming and Wonderful Wednesday.