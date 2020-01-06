Milligan College to add competitive fly fishing team

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan College has announced the addition of a competitive fly fishing team beginning in the fall of 2020.

The team will compete in regional and national competitions, the college said on Monday.

Milligan says it will be the first college to offer scholarships for fly fishing to incoming students.

The team will be directed by Milligan’s current cycling and triathlon coach, Zack Nave, who has more than 20 years of fly fishing experience. Nave will also continue to oversee the college’s fly fishing student club.

For more information about the team, call 800-262-8337 or email the college’s admissions office at admissions@milligan.edu.

