Milligan College says long-time professor Dr. Carrie Beth Swanay has died

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Long-time Milligan College professor Dr. Carrie Beth Swanay has died, the college announced on Wednesday.
Milligan says Swanay died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.
She taught at Milligan for 29 years and was instrumental in building the college’s communications program.
Earlier this year, Milligan dedicated its television production studio to her.
SEE ALSO: Milligan dedicates TV studio to longtime professor
Swanay once worked at WJHL as a director and production manager.
She was 55-years-old.
This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.