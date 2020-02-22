Milligan College hosts e-sports tournament

MILLIGAN COLLEGE (WJHL) – It’s a sport paving its way in the world of competition and it comes with a first of its kind tournaments in the Tri-Cities.

Competitors across East Tennessee put their video gaming skills to the test for the inaugural Buffs e-Sports Challenge. It’s being hosted by Milligan College and Visit Johnson City’ this weekend.

Happening now: The @MilliganBuffs inaugural E-sports Challenge is underway this morning with athletes competing for titles in a range of video games. The public is welcome to come out and watch the showdowns! pic.twitter.com/gL4RskpwGY — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) February 22, 2020

In the tournament Saturday about 80 people were competing in waves against others to win a title. Gaming is a sport that’s said to be growing rapidly across the United States and they hope it gives students a chance to grow their skills.

“These high-level players are playing professionally, kids that play the game are now able to watch and copy and imitate what they are doing and try to improve themselves,” Milligan College Head E-Sports Coach Micah Ridley. “It’s an exciting thing to watch that top one percent of players play the game.”

They hope the tournaments continue to grow and that they will lead to larger tournaments drawing crowds from other states. The tournament continues Sunday at Milligan College for competitors and spectators.