Milligan College hosts 8th annual advent market

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, Milligan College kicked off the Christmas season with its eighth annual advent market.

While attendees shopped until they dropped they were able to listen to some Christmas music and grab some snacks.

The free market gives local artists a chance to sell a wide array of creative items like bags, jewelry, ornaments and so much more.

“There’s a lot of different stuff here,” said Milligan College Director of Campus Activities Jason Onks. “It’s not just a lot of the same thing, so it’s cool and its appropriately named advent market. We’re in the advent season.”

The market is located in the lobby of Milligan College’s Gregory Center and was open until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. No admission fee was charged.