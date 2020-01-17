Milligan College honors 12 for servant leadership at ceremony

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan College honored twelve men and women on Thursday for integrating their faith into their professions.

A ceremony was held recognizing Milligan College’s 20th annual “Leaders in Christian Service Program.”

Those recognized on Thursday were nominated by community members because of their service in church, their communities and their jobs.

“It is very important for us to put different types of individuals, from all walks of life, in front of our students so they have the opportunity to learn what path they can follow to make a difference in the world,” said Beth Anderson, the director of the Institute for Servant Leadership.

This year’s keynote speaker Ronda Paulson, who founded the Isaiah 117 House, was surprised with a “Leaders in Christian Service” award at the ceremony.