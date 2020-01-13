Milligan College ESports, Visit Johnson City collaborate to create first annual video game tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new sporting event is headed to Johnson City in February.

According to a release from Visit Johnson City, the organization is teaming up with Milligan College ESports to bring a competitive video gaming tournament to Johnson City.

“We are very excited to be hosting the first annual Buffs Esports Challenge! This is a great opportunity for players and teams to come out and play against some great competition, see what all Milligan’s campus has to offer, and for us to find talent for the collegiate scene,” said Milligan ESports Head Coach, Micah Ridley.

The tournament will take place on February 21-23 at the Gregory Center on Milligan’s campus.

Single players can participate in competitions for games like Hearthstone, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.

Teams can participate in events for League of Legends, Super Smash Bros. and Rocket League.

Spectators can enter to watch the events for $15.

To register or find ticket information, click here.

Sharp Business Solutions of Tennessee is working with event organizers to provide technological hardware for the event.