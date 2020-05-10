Milligan College celebrates the Class of 2020

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan College was able to have some fun this weekend, while paying tribute to the Class of 2020.

According to a news release, Milligan College’s Class of 2020 graduates were already set to hold a special place in Milligan College’s 154-year-old history. This year’s graduating class represents the last class to graduate from Milligan College as the institution becomes Milligan University on June 1.

This year’s graduating class also includes the first graduates of three historic programs at Milligan – the bachelor’s in engineering and master’s degrees in physician assistant studies and humanities.

While Milligan’s spring commencement was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9, the college has rescheduled an on-campus ceremony for Saturday, August 15, in Milligan’s Mary B. Martin Auditorium located in Seeger Chapel.

Milligan celebrated the year’s academic achievements and the graduating class with a virtual Awards Convocation and Blessing Service on Thursday, April 30.

This weekend, Milligan faculty congratulated students through a video compilation on social media, and Brutus, Milligan’s mascot, walked across Seeger Chapel’s stage to accept a degree from President Dr. Bill Greer on behalf of the Class of 2020.

You can watch the video of Brutus receiving different degrees below.

According to Milligan, degrees will be conferred later this month, and graduates will receive a mailing containing their degree, t-shirt, alumni gift and other mementos honoring this class’ special place in Milligan’s history.