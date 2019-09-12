Milligan College breaks enrollment record

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Milligan College have announced record-breaking enrollment numbers for the fall semester.

In a news release issued Thursday, Milligan College officials announced that for the first time in the college’s 150-year history, student enrollment has surpassed 1,300 students.

Milligan College officials said they welcomed 1,332 students this fall.

President of Milligan College Dr. Bill Greer announced the milestone Thursday during the college’s weekly chapel service.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss