Milligan College breaks enrollment record

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Milligan College have announced record-breaking enrollment numbers for the fall semester.

In a news release issued Thursday, Milligan College officials announced that for the first time in the college’s 150-year history, student enrollment has surpassed 1,300 students.

Milligan College officials said they welcomed 1,332 students this fall.

President of Milligan College Dr. Bill Greer announced the milestone Thursday during the college’s weekly chapel service.