MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University student-athlete Alex Mortimer, who was injured in a hit-and-run crash, gave an emotional prayer to close a memorial service for fellow student-athlete Eli Cramer, who died as a result of the crash.

Mortimer, Cramer, and fellow cross country and track runner Eli Baldy were hit while on a practice run last week in Virginia.

On Tuesday, the university held a memorial service for Cramer at Seeger Chapel.

“He respected and loved people…and if there was one phrase that as people walk out of here today, that they would remember Eli’s life or who he was as a person, was that Eli was a lover of people,” Mortimer said.

Holding back tears, Mortimer then said a prayer to conclude the ceremony.

Mortimer was released from the hospital on Saturday after suffering serious injuries.

The driver who struck the three athletes, Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia, is facing several charges, including driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.