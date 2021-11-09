Milligan announces new coaching, criminology, & cybersecurity programs

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University will have three new degree programs beginning next fall.

The university announced Tuesday it will offer a master’s in coaching and athletic administration, an undergraduate major in criminology/criminal justice, and an undergraduate major and minor in cybersecurity.

“These additions will strengthen Milligan’s curriculum and provide important new opportunities for our students,” R. Garland Young, vice president for academic affairs and dean, said in a release. “They exemplify the culture of innovation that Milligan President Bill Greer has encouraged.”

Milligan says the new curriculums will help meet needs in the job market and fill options that students have shown a high interest in studying.