Miller Industries to bring about 80 new jobs to Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Miller Industries, a towing and recovery equipment company, will bring about 80 new jobs to Greene County over the course of the next five years.

According to a press release Monday morning, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Miller Industries officials announced that the company will “repurpose a portion” of its Greene County operations.

“Miller Industries will invest $15.4 million over a five-year period to renovate and upgrade an industrial site located at 515 Bohannon Ave. in Greeneville, Tenn., which is part of the company’s existing facilities in Greeneville,” the press release said.

Additionally, the company plans to invest in new equipment, including “CNC lasers and press brakes,” which will allow the company to perform fabrication work in-house.”