JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee and several partners teamed up with Quantum Leap Trampoline Park to have a free, fun-filled day for military service children.

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child. The Red Cross wanted to honor those kids before the month ends.

“We know that service is a whole family affair,” said Heather Carbajal, Northeast Tennessee Red Cross Executive Director. “It’s a family commitment and the children do sacrifice so much. They’re so resilient and so brave. And we just wanted to make sure that they know that they are appreciated.”

One of the partners, Warriors Canvas & Veterans Art Center, had crafts and activities set up for military families to enjoy. Warriors Canvas is dedicated to helping veterans through art therapy.

“Art therapy is not just for adults,” said Maria Whiston, who helps manage Warriors Canvas. “It’s just as important for our kids because they have so many different struggles that they have to deal with as well as military children when mom and dad are gone.”

Whiston is also a veteran and mother. She believes that it’s important to not forget about military children.

“There’s a lot of challenges and readjustments that they’re constantly being asked to do,” said Whiston. “So not being in a military town, it’s important for us to give them that recognition that they need to let them know that they are military kid heroes and that we appreciate and love them.”

Abby Myers, the owner of Brewrista and the Bean coffee shop, was at the event volunteering. She believes that it’s important for military children to have support.

“So, if they can surround themselves with familiar families, they can have someone to rely on, hang out with and understand more in life,” said Myers.

More than 100 children showed up for the fun-filled day.

May is Military Appreciation Month, and the Warriors Canvas is hosting a trauma reboot program for women veterans each Wednesday night.

Whiston says that women veterans can sign up on their Facebook page or website.