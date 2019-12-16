MiLB: Talks with Major League Baseball expected to continue in 2020

(WJHL) – After a contentious weekend of talks, work is expected to continue into the new year to keep Minor League Baseball alive past the 2020 season.

Over the weekend, winter meeting discussions captured national headlines with both MiLB and MLB issuing public statements about the meetings.

MiLB issued a 4-page memo showing displeasure on MLB’s response after the meeting and the majors’ threatening to abandon minor league teams entirely, MiLB Senior Director of Communications Jeff Lantz says both parties are now taking a step back for the holidays.

“Now’s the time for everyone to spend time with their families for the holidays,” Lantz said. “(MLB) is moving their offices in New York, and we know that’s a monstrous task. Our offices will also be closed for the holidays.”

Even with the heated back-and-forth, Lantz says both parties understand the importance of minor league baseball across the U.S.

“It was a little contentious for a couple of days, but everyone knows how important minor league teams are across the country,” Lantz said. “We definitely expect talks to start back in January. Our current agreement doesn’t run out until the end of the 2020 season, so there’s time to work together on a new agreement.

Currently, the MLB has a proposal that would eliminate 42 teams across the country, including five Appalachian League teams in the Tri-Cities.

Lantz said Appalachian League baseball has a respected name with MLB leaders, and talked about the interest the majors have for teams to be affiliated with the organization.

For fans here in our region worried about the loss of teams, Lantz offered offered a message over the phone to News Channel 11.

“I would tell them to be patient,” he said. “I know that’s hard to say right now. But there’s still time to work together on an agreement. And everyone know’s the importance of minor league teams. When you have presidential candidates weighing in, it helps show the importance of what this means to people.”

Over the weekend, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders weighed in on the recent talks.

I’m outraged, @MLB. Threatening to walk away from the entire minor league system is the exact opposite of negotiating in good faith. pic.twitter.com/sSFcGO0KGc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 14, 2019

News Channel 11 will continue to follow this story in the coming months.