Mike Huckabee keynote speaker at 2019 Bristol community prayer breakfast

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- A two-time presidential candidate was the guest speaker at an event Tuesday morning in the Tri-Cities region.

Mike Huckabee was the keynote speaker at the 2019 Bristol Community Prayer Breakfast in Bristol, Virginia.

Huckabee was the Governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

He was a candidate in the Republican presidential primaries in both 2008 and 2016.

Huckabee’s daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was the White House Press Secretary for President Donald TGrump for more than three years before stepping down in June.

