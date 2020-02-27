Mike Bloomberg campaign office vandalized in Johnson City, graffiti reads ‘Eat the Rich’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 was at the Mike Bloomberg campaign office in Johnson City where spraypaint covered the windows following an apparent vandalism.

News Channel 11’s Jessica Fuller reports the graffiti read “Eat The Rich.”

It was just last week that our sister station WATE reported Mike Bloomberg’s office in Knoxville was vandalized.

Bloomberg is scheduled to make a stop in the Tri-Cities region Friday at a Tri-Cities Airport rally.

